Why only collect anime and game figures when you can use them to hold earphones? Recently, fans and retailers alike in Japan have been using them to do just that.
This trend isn’t brand new, and there are examples of people uploading photos of their figures-turned-earphone-stands from a while back. People were probably doing this way before that, too!
But more recently, stores have been using figures to hold earphones, because they do make eye-catching displays.
