Image: Toho

Weathering With You is the hit anime of the summer. As with Your Name, the movie brings real-world Tokyo locations to life. Now fans are visiting those spots.



This is what anime fans in Japan call seichi junrei (聖地巡礼) or a “pilgrimage to a sacred spot.”

You can see the real-world versions of the Weathering with You locations below. Warning: there might be some spoilers!

In case you missed it, you can read Kotaku’s Weathering with You review right here.