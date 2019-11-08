Anime Eyes Still Look Horrible On Real People

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Anime eyes might look okay in, well, anime, but on real-life humans, they look freaky as hell.



Previously, we saw giant anime eyes brought to life with Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel.

Advertisement

This time around, big eyes are back, but as a pointed play on anime conventions like schoolyard renai (love)—and more importantly, a way to underscore the big -sized energy jelly that Suntory is selling.



Advertisement

Yes, the CGI in Alita: Battle Angel is better, but no less creepy . (In fact, it seems as though they are leaning into the unsettling aspect here.) And y es, this is an ad, but it’s an interesting look at giant anime eyes brought to life.