When the first episode of anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba recently aired, those who watch it on Bilibili, China’s number one anime streaming service, will see a slightly different version.



For China, demon slayer Tanjiro Kamado’s earrings have been altered from their original design. As News Gamme points out, its Rising Sun style elements might cause offense in the Mainland. The design, it seems, was changed for the subtitles with simplified Chinese characters.

With such a big market, it seems the anime’s creators wanted to bypass any possible controversy.

