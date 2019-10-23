Anime's Dance Sequence Looks Similar To A YouTuber's Choreography

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Melochin has been uploading his dances to YouTube for years. Recently, he noticed that the ending sequence for this season’s anime Stars Align looks like a routine he uploaded back in 2016.



Judge for yourself in this comparison Melochin made to see how the anime’s sequence compares to his work.

Here is his original upload.



What do you think? Are the dances at the end of Stars Align too similar to Melochin’s moves?