Anime's Dance Sequence Looks Similar To A YouTuber's Choreography

Brian Ashcraft
Stars Align premiered on October 10.
Screenshot: TBS
Melochin has been uploading his dances to YouTube for years. Recently, he noticed that the ending sequence for this season’s anime Stars Align looks like a routine he uploaded back in 2016.

Judge for yourself in this comparison Melochin made to see how the anime’s sequence compares to his work.

Here is his original upload.

What do you think? Are the dances at the end of Stars Align too similar to Melochin’s moves?

Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

