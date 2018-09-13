Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Today Nintendo hosted its first Direct presentation in a while, announcing a lot of Switch and 3DS ports, teasing next year’s Animal Crossing, and announcing that Luigi’s Mansion 3 is in development for Switch.

It was a fast-paced info-blast, and easy to miss the actual news among the stuff we already knew about. Let’s break it down.



A new Luigi’s Mansion game is in development for Switch.

It’s tentatively called Luigi’s Mansion 3, and given how much I loved Dark Moon, I am super here for it. Nintendo shared basically nothing else about the game, but it’s nice to see that Luigi isn’t dead, after all. Then again... I mean the game is about ghosts... maybe at the end we’ll find out he was dead the entire time.

Advertisement

Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn is coming to 3DS.

I’ve never played this, but I’ve heard it’s wonderful. It’ll have new mini-games. I’m generally into yarn-based games, and this game is charming enough that I’ll refrain from commenting on how much I wish it were coming to Switch, instead.

Advertisement

Bowser’s Inside Story is also coming to 3DS.

It’ll include Bowser Jr.’s Journey, which is a new adventure in the world of the original game. Bowser Jr. sucks, but these games are fun, so I’m torn. It’ll be out January 11, 2019.

Advertisement

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is coming to Switch.

I have a soft spot for these New Super Mario Bros. games, which should fit well into the Switch library alongside Super Mario Odyssey. The Deluxe edition will include New Super Luigi U. It’s out on January 11, 2019.

Advertisement

Katamari Damacy getting a Switch remaster.

Confession: I have never played Katamari Damacy. I know! It’s such a blind spot! The Switch port will use the Switch’s gyro controls and support multiplayer, and I cannot wait to finally play it. Katamari Damacy Rerolled is out this winter.

Advertisement

Nintendo shared more about their new Switch online service.

It’s out on September 18 and will support online play, classic NES games with online support, and cloud saves (for most games, anyway). Hopefully you don’t break your Switch in the next couple of weeks. It’ll cost $3.99 for one month, $7.99 for three months, and $19.99 for 12 months.

Advertisement

The Switch is getting a new NES-style controller.

The controllers wirelessly connect with the Switch and will work with all the classic NES games.

Advertisement

You can also charge them by attaching them to the Switch like Joy-Con. It makes your Switch look like it has big ears, lmao. They’ll come in packs of two and will cost $60 and will apparently only be available to people with paid Nintendo online accounts. They don’t yet have a clear release date.



Advertisement

Game Freak is making a new RPG for Switch.

It’s called Town, which is a working title. It’ll involve protecting a town from monsters, and will be out in 2019.

Advertisement

Cities: Skylines is coming to Switch... today!

People love this game, which picked up the baton Sim City dropped. This seems like the kind of game that could work well on Switch, if they can get the interface right. The Switch version includes both released expansions.

Advertisement

As we knew, Civilization VI is also coming to Switch.

We already knew this due to some announcements that got out early after Nintendo initially delayed this direct, but the endlessly addictive Civilization VI is coming to Switch. It’ll have four-player local multiplayer, and it’s out on November 16. I’m a little worried about how much a portable version of Civilization could dominate my life.

Advertisement

World of Final Fantasy, also gonna be on Switch.

It’s called World of Final Fantasy: Maxima, and is out on November 6.

Advertisement

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is... you guessed it! Coming to Switch.

Oh man! I played a ton of this on PS4 but would love it on switch. It’ll be otu next year.

Advertisement

Final Fantasys VII, IX, X, and X-2 Remaster are all coming to Switch next year.

That is a lot of Final Fantasy! That is probably more Final Fantasy than I can handle. I’ll start with XII and go from there.

Advertisement

Animal Crossing’s Isabelle is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

At first I thought that would be the entirety of their Animal Crossing news, but Nintendo was nice enough to follow up that announcement with a Tom Nook-centric teaser for the Switch Animal Crossing, which will be out in 2019.

Couple Other Things: We got a reminder that the original Luigi’s Mansion is coming to 3DS with new two-player co-op on October 12; more on Yo-Kai Watch Blasters’ upcoming new content; Splatoon 2 is getting yet another set of maps and modes in Version 4; Mario Tennis Aces is getting another update on September 19 with Birdo, Shy Guy, Koopa Paratroopa, and Petey Piranha as playable characters; the Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle will introduce a bunch of classic Capcom games for up to 4 players; the Switch is getting some tabletop games like Carcassonne, The Lord of the Rings: The Living Card Game, and Pandemic, Munchkin, and Catan; this fall’s Switch port of The World Ends With You will include some new areas and enemies; Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Everybuddy is coming to Switch this winter; and Warframe hits Switch on November 20.



Advertisement

And that’s about it! No sign of Resident Evil 4 or Metroid Prime HD Collection ports, but I guess that’ll make me even happier when they finally do announce them.