Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Rascals are an art and animation studio who have recently helped out on games like Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales and Vermintide II.

You can see more of the studio’s work at their ArtStation page.

THRONEBREAKER: THE WITCHER TALES

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

VERMINTIDE II

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement