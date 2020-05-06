Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
And Now, Some Excellent Cardboard Gundam Heads

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:gundam
gundamkotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled And Now, Some Excellent Cardboard iGundam/i Heads
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Let’s face it. Gundam designs are iconic and wonderful, especially the mecha heads. No wonder Twitter user Tomowo has been bringing them to life in cardboard.

Tomowo also has brought the Eva Unit-01 from Evangelion to life. Just look at all the parts that go into each head:

The finish results are excellent:

Check out Tomowo’s full collection of creations.

Follow him on Twitter for excellent Gundam creations.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

