Screenshot : Noanoa

Twitter user Noanoa has been doing an amazing job of recreating trash bags and cardboard boxes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.



Just look at this:

And in motion:

Noanoa’s work is often dystopian.

But sometimes so are the times in which we live. For more, follow Noanoa on Twitter.