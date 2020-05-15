Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

And Now, More Freaky Pokémon Art

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
pokemonartkotakeuastjapan
Image: Gomi Kuzu Tarou
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Last year, Kotaku reported that artist Gomi Kuzu Tarou has submitted a Pikachu painting into a contest for a chance to be turned into a Pocket Monster card. The art was rather freaky! Gomi Kuzu Tarou, a talented artist, is back with another Pokémon card submission. 

This time, Gomi Kuzu Tarou tried his luck this time with Charizard. His excellent painting, however, did not win and will not be on an official card.

If you liked his earlier Pikachu painting, you’ll probably like this—a commission he did.

One day, I hope he wins and his art ends up on an official Pokémon card.

If you like these paintings, be sure to follow Gomi Kuzu Tarou on Twitter.

