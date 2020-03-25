Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
And Now For Some Excellent Anime Make-Up

Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: O-ji

This is O-ji. She’s a talented make-up artist who works in a variety of styles. Today, let’s take a look at some of her anime-themed work.

Such as...

Iggy from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

A Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba side by side comparison. 

Sailor Mercury.

Spice Girl from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

One of the Sex Pistols from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure—Number 5, to be exact.

Guido Mista.

Her manga style make-up is very impressive.

A Titan from Attack on Titan.

Gyokko from Kimetsu no Yaiba—with a walkthrough. 

Haise Sasaki from Tokyo Ghoul.

Great stuff! And now, sandwich time.

For more, follow O-ji on Twitter and Instagram.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

