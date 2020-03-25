And Now For Some Excellent Anime Make-Up

This is O-ji. She’s a talented make-up artist who works in a variety of styles. Today, let’s take a look at some of her anime-themed work.



Such as...

Iggy from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

A Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba side by side comparison .

Sailor Mercury.

Spice Girl from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

One of the Sex Pistols from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure—Number 5, to be exact.

Guido Mista.

Her manga style make- up is very impressive.

A Titan from Attack on Titan.

Gyokko from Kimetsu no Yaiba—with a walkthrough .

Haise Sasaki from Tokyo Ghoul.

Great stuff! And now, sandwich time.

For more, follow O-ji on Twitter and Instagram.