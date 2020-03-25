And Now For Some Excellent Anime Make-Up

This is O-ji. She’s a talented make-up artist who works in a variety of styles. Today, let’s take a look at some of her anime-themed work.
Such as...
Iggy from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.
A Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba side by side comparison.
Sailor Mercury.
Spice Girl from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.
One of the Sex Pistols from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure—Number 5, to be exact.
Guido Mista.
Her manga style make-up is very impressive.
A Titan from Attack on Titan.
Gyokko from Kimetsu no Yaiba—with a walkthrough.
Haise Sasaki from Tokyo Ghoul.
