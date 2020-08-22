And Boom Goes The Samurai

Screenshot : Twitter

Last week I got a bunch of great Ghost of Tsushima screenshots. Or so I thought. This week I got more photos emailed to me than ever before. Nearly 60 emails containing multiple screenshots and all but a few of them were Tsushima images. So this week on Snapshots, even more photos from Ghost of Tsushima, plus some pics from a few other games too.



Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : bOOmStiCK83 (Email

Control Screenshot : Sebastián Barraud (Email

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Bryan Isaacs (Email

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @Robsterinho

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Randolph Baliguas (Email

Gran Turismo Sport Screenshot : Heath Gardner (Email

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Jordan Raigoza (Email

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : J Beyondurant (Email

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Photo : @monikasiauw

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @TheFourthFocus

Avengers (BETA) Screenshot : @MisthosLiving

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @BlondeBombGamez

Cool guys don’t look at explosions, but they do get blown away by them.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



