And Boom Goes The Samurai

Last week I got a bunch of great Ghost of Tsushima screenshots. Or so I thought. This week I got more photos emailed to me than ever before. Nearly 60 emails containing multiple screenshots and all but a few of them were Tsushima images. So this week on Snapshots, even more photos from Ghost of Tsushima, plus some pics from a few other games too.
Cool guys don’t look at explosions, but they do get blown away by them.
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.
