Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

And Boom Goes The Samurai

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Screenshots
ScreenshotsVirtual Photographyghost of tsushimaPhotomodePhoto modeKotakucore
1
Save
Illustration for article titled And Boom Goes The Samurai
Screenshot: Twitter

Last week I got a bunch of great Ghost of Tsushima screenshots. Or so I thought. This week I got more photos emailed to me than ever before. Nearly 60 emails containing multiple screenshots and all but a few of them were Tsushima images. So this week on Snapshots, even more photos from Ghost of Tsushima, plus some pics from a few other games too.

Advertisement
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: bOOmStiCK83 (Email
Control
Control
Screenshot: Sebastián Barraud (Email
Advertisement
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Bryan Isaacs (Email
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @Robsterinho
G/O Media may get a commission
Chefman XL Pressure Cooker
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Randolph Baliguas (Email
Gran Turismo Sport
Gran Turismo Sport
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email
Advertisement
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Jordan Raigoza (Email
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: J Beyondurant (Email
Advertisement
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
Photo: @monikasiauw
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus
Advertisement
Avengers (BETA)
Avengers (BETA)
Screenshot: @MisthosLiving
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @BlondeBombGamez
Advertisement

Cool guys don’t look at explosions, but they do get blown away by them.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Flight Simulator Pilots Make 16-Hour Flight From LA To Dubai In Real Time

Pokimane's Apology Video Splits Twitch Streamers And YouTubers

Let's Rank The Call of Duty Games, From Worst To Best

With FreeFortnite Cup, Epic Continues Dragging Players Into Its Anti-Apple Crusade

DISCUSSION