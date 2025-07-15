Nintendo 64 Fans Left Waiting A Little Longer As Analogue 3D Maker Blames Tariffs For Latest Delay

The Analogue 3D promises a classic Nintendo 64 experience on modern displays with all the bells and whistles that entails. The $250 retro console sold out last year and was supposed to ship in early 2025, but the company behind it says orders have been delayed yet again, this time blaming tariffs.

“Following last week’s sudden tariff changes, Analogue 3D will now begin shipping next month,” the company announced in an update on July 15. “We’re absorbing the costs—your preorder price stays the same. No additional charges. Late August, the wait ends: reviews go live with everything we’ve been saving for this moment.”



The new timing comes just a day after some customers had been told the consoles would begin shipping before the end of July. An updated raft of fresh import taxes was announced by President Trump on July 7, with effective rates ranging from 25-40 percent on many East Asia countries including Japan, South Korea, China, and Cambodia. The taxes aren’t paid until the goods arrive at ports of entry, suggesting Analogue could have been waiting to see if rates would increase or decrease before the end of the summer.

The Analogue 3D is the company’s stab at replicating the Nintendo 64 using Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) instead of emulation software to run games as closely to the original hardware as possible, while still upscaling them to 4K and mimicking certain CRT effects. Unlike most other modern retro consoles, they are designed to work with original cartridges and controllers.



The hardware was originally supposed to get into customers’ hands in Q1 of 2025, then Q2, and now early Q3. It sounds like Analogue is confident there won’t be any more delays this time, though, meaning it won’t be long until enthusiasts can test the Analogue 3D for themselves and see if it lives up to the hype. ModRetro, the replica Game Boy maker owned by weapons contractor Palmer Luckey, recently teased its own rival to the Analogue 3D called the M64.

