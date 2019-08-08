An update to the Kyoto Animation tragedy: Another person has been confirmed dead, bringing the total to 36. The victim, a woman in her 20s, was able to escape from the building’s entrance but suffered extensive burns all over her body. She died in a hospital ICU on October 4 due to septic shock.
