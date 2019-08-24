Hi Kotaku! It’s Ben, Narelle, and Peter back as your guest writers for the weekend.



We have a variety of articles planned; Narelle will be writing about Breath of the Wild with her sister and some of the fun quests in Dragon Quest Builders 2; Ben shows some love for the Game Boy and Tony Hawk; while Peter fights the Inquisition in A Plague Tale and revisits Chinese history in Romance of the Three Kingdoms.

Recently, we played Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and we got to thinking a lot about videogame character pockets. How big exactly does a pocket need to be for the characters to squeeze in all the potions, cooking ingredients, whale sharks, and weapons? Also, how does Miriam lug everything around while engaging in fast-paced combat and aerial moves to elude monsters? Peter likes to wear cargo pants and can get a surprising amount of stuff in there. But no swords or daggers, at least not without them fumbling out all over the place.

Of course, backpacks help and game characters could also have supernatural powers at their help. In Terranigma, all your items are stored in a magic box that you dive into and that, Minish Cap style, opens up a whole new world. Speaking of Minish Cap, where does Link fit all his gear in the Zelda games, including a raft (what if it’s wet), ladder (dusty everywhere you put it), and magic wand (which gets super hot or cold)?

Advertisement

Wherever and however it is, thank you to all those videogame pockets that let us carry the tons and tons of stuff which make their respective games survivable.

We guess in many ways, ideas for game articles are like the massive inventory we store inside the pocket called our brains. And we hope you’ll enjoy the pocket contents we’re sharing with y’all.

Advertisement

If you need to get in contact with one of us for any reason whatsoever, you can do so in the comments or via Twitter. If you have extra big pockets or magical explanations for how these characters carry all these items, we’d love to hear about them. All our Twitter handles and info can be found in our bios below.