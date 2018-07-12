Earlier this year, 120 people were arrested in China for alleged connection in either designing or making PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds cheat tools. Then, in late April, another 15 were nabbed. Now the current arrest total is reportedly 141 alleged cheaters.



That’s according to Pubg.qq, the game’s official Chinese site, which recently published these photos of suspects in police custody.

This past spring, PUBG Corp. confirmed that the cheats contained a trojan horse virus that scanned data and illegally extracted personal info.



According to Exp.gg (via Ign), Chinese authorities have confiscated over 200 pieces of hardware that include computers as well as phones.



The official Chinese PUBG site shows more arrests (here and here) as evident in the images below. The purpose of including stories like these in with press releases is probably to induce fear and discourage others from following suit.



“As you all now know, we’ve been doing everything possible to root out cheating from PUBG,” the game’s maker wrote in April. “The ultimate goal is to create an environment for players that’s completely safe from hackers and cheaters.”

