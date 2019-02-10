An image purported to be from Fortnite’s new map is circulating on Reddit. Seemingly via the Italian app store, a thumbnail for Fortnite “season 2” shows characters standing in front of a river with boats. There’s also a short sizzle reel. We’ll find out when Season 10 ends on Sunday at 2pm Eastern.
