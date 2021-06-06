Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
An Entire Game Where You Have To Keep To The Shadows

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Gif: SCHiM

And it’s got nothing to do with stealth! SCHiM is an upcoming game for the PC where you’re playing a human soul that moves like a frog (stick with me), and the entire thing is about navigating a landscape touching only the shadows.

Sometimes the shadows are stationary, at other more challenging times they’re cast by something that’s moving, and the whole thing just looks like a wonderful mix of reactive platforming and light-based strategy.

Here’s the official description from developer Ewoud van der Werf:

A schim is the soul and spirit of an object, thing, or living thing. Everything in the world has one. A schim should NEVER be separated from their thing! This does happen to your schim, this schim who is attached to a human being is separated from him early on in the game.

You will have to get back to him before it’s too late!

Schim is coming to be PC...some day.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

mondegreene
Mondegreene

This looks cool. Reminds me of that shadow guy from Ninja Scroll. And that shadow guy from Vampire Hunter D.

Man, I wish Kawajiri was still making movies.