An Entire Game Where You Have To Keep To The Shadows

Gif : SCHiM

And it’s got nothing to do with stealth! SCHiM is an upcoming game for the PC where you’re playing a human soul that moves like a frog (stick with me), and the entire thing is about navigating a landscape touching only the shadows.



Sometimes the shadows are stationary, at other more challenging times they’re cast by something that’s moving, and the whole thing just looks like a wonderful mix of reactive platforming and light-based strategy.

Here’s the official description from developer Ewoud van der Werf:

A schim is the soul and spirit of an object, thing, or living thing. Everything in the world has one. A schim should NEVER be separated from their thing! This does happen to your schim, this schim who is attached to a human being is separated from him early on in the game. You will have to get back to him before it’s too late!

Schim is coming to be PC...some day.

