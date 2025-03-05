Throw Everyone In The Air With Marvel Rivals' The Thing

No one embodies the soul of the Fantastic Four like The Thing, so it only makes sense that lovable lug would join Marvel Rivals after the rest of his family was added to the game. I’m here to tell you how to best use Ben Grimm to stop that pesky Yancy Street Gang, once and for all.

What are The Thing’s Abilities? (And how to best use them)

The Thing is one of Marvel Rivals’ Tank Class, called a “Vanguard.” He has a high HP pool and a set of abilities to complement his placement in the middle of the fray, including a passive ability named “Unyielding Will” which makes him immune to all displacement attacks. As far as damage goes, The Thing is equipped with melee moves, meaning you need to be close to your opponent to do any damage. These include “Rocky Jab” which lets The Thing throw two consecutive punches, and “Stone Haymaker” which has him throw a massive strike after a quick charge.

Outside of damage, The Thing has several movement abilities, including “Yancy Street Charge.” This allows the rocky fellow to rush forward, tossing enemies in his path up in the air, and ending with the creation of a zone that prevents enemy mobility moves. He also can use “Embattled Leap” to jump to any nearby allies, granting them and him a buff to reduce incoming damage. And of course, he wouldn’t be the Thing without his signature catchphrase, so his Ultimate Ability is “Clobberin’ Time,” which launches all enemies in front of him up into the air.

How Should I Play The Thing?

The Thing is a pretty straightforward tank. His attacks are limited to close-range, meaning you should always be at the forefront of your team while staying wary of ranged characters. You should be using his movement abilities to disrupt the enemy team, either by using Yancy Street Charge to tear through them while your allies take advantage of the confusion to get picks, or by using Embattled Leap, to jump to a teammate and turn a 1v1 into a 2v1 while also providing a defensive buff reducing the odds of them getting knocked out. As an added bonus, if things start looking bad for old Ben, you can use Leap to get into your backline to recover.

The Thing is one of the easiest to play Tanks in Marvel Rivals, and while his lack of ranged abilities can put him in some tricky situations, his big range of movement options allows him plenty of ways to turn the tide of any skirmishes. Now, get out there and make Aunt Petunia even more proud of her favorite nephew.

