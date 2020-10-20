Vote 2020 graphic
Fine Art

An Afternoon Stroll

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Illustration: Robin Tran
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Robin Tran is an artist at Massive, the Ubisoft studio behind stuff like World in Conflict and The Division.

You can see more of Robin’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Illustration: Robin Tran
Illustration: Robin Tran
Illustration: Robin Tran
Illustration: Robin Tran
Illustration: Robin Tran
Illustration: Robin Tran
Illustration: Robin Tran
Illustration: Robin Tran
Illustration: Robin Tran
Illustration: Robin Tran
Illustration: Robin Tran
Illustration: Robin Tran
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

stoncils
Stoncils

The owl one is gotDAYUM gorgeous. The whale one too. Hot dog!