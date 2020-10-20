An Afternoon Stroll

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Robin Tran is an artist at Massive, the Ubisoft studio behind stuff like World in Conflict and The Division.
You can see more of Robin’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
The owl one is gotDAYUM gorgeous. The whale one too. Hot dog!