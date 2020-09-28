Among Us, As Told By Steam Reviews

Image : InnerSloth / Kotaku

Steamed Steamed Steamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service. Prev Next View All

If you’ve ever harbored a quiet fear that all your friends are deceiving you, well, bad news: They are. Among Us, the sci-fi deception sensation that’s sweeping space stations across the nation, has definitively proven it. Steam users are loving it, even as they realize they can’t trust anyone—especially not Cyan.



Advertisement

To call Among Us an overnight sensation would not be entirely accurate. The game, in which you and a cadre of friends try to do spaceship maintenance while a random selection of frenemies sabotages your efforts and lies about it, first came out in 2018. Starting in late July of this year, however, it began an improbable rise to the top of Twitch, where it has remained since last month. Now everybody’s playing it, because it also happens to be an ideal party game for these endless quarantine days. Steam reviewers love it for the elegance of its core conceit: It’s Mafia or Werewolf, but with cute little single-boned avatars and simple but engaging minigames. However, they caution that playing with friends is far more enjoyable than playing with randos, and people want to play impostor a little too much.

Image : Valve

Advertisement

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Advertisement

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Advertisement

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Advertisement

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Advertisement

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Advertisement

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Advertisement

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Advertisement

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Advertisement

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Advertisement

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Advertisement

Recommended Stories