Steamed

Among Us, As Told By Steam Reviews

nathangrayson
Nathan Grayson
Filed to:among us
among ussteam reviewssteampckotakucore
Illustration for article titled iAmong Us/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Image: InnerSloth / Kotaku
SteamedSteamedSteamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.
If you’ve ever harbored a quiet fear that all your friends are deceiving you, well, bad news: They are. Among Us, the sci-fi deception sensation that’s sweeping space stations across the nation, has definitively proven it. Steam users are loving it, even as they realize they can’t trust anyone—especially not Cyan.

To call Among Us an overnight sensation would not be entirely accurate. The game, in which you and a cadre of friends try to do spaceship maintenance while a random selection of frenemies sabotages your efforts and lies about it, first came out in 2018. Starting in late July of this year, however, it began an improbable rise to the top of Twitch, where it has remained since last month. Now everybody’s playing it, because it also happens to be an ideal party game for these endless quarantine days. Steam reviewers love it for the elegance of its core conceit: It’s Mafia or Werewolf, but with cute little single-boned avatars and simple but engaging minigames. However, they caution that playing with friends is far more enjoyable than playing with randos, and people want to play impostor a little too much.

Illustration for article titled iAmong Us/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Image: Valve
Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

DISCUSSION

i2hellfire
hellfire

I’m finding it fun watching the various personalities playing the game. The methodical analyst, the timid one who gets easily gaslit, the cocky one that kinda sucks at the game, the screamer that is admittedly effective whether they’re a crewmate or imposter, and the simp...otherwise known as the third imposter.