Editorial

Amazon's Error Dogs, Ranked

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:underexplained lists
68
Save
Watch out, Otto!
Watch out, Otto!
Photo: Microsoft, Amazon

The video game world spent a significant portion of the morning trying to score an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. More often than not, folks were met with error screens telling them their efforts were in vain.

While certainly frustrating, at least evil megacorporation Amazon gave folks some great dogs to look at while mashing the checkout button. Let’s rank ‘em.

1. Waffles

Illustration for article titled Amazons Error Dogs, Ranked
Photo: Amazon
1. Duke

Photo: Amazon
1. Barkley

Photo: Amazon
1. Cannoli

Photo: Amazon
1. Martini

Photo: Amazon
1. Lucy

Photo: Amazon
1. Rocket

Photo: Amazon
1. Tanq

Photo: Amazon
1. Shadow

Photo: Amazon
1. Butters & Marge

Photo: Amazon
1. Otto

Photo: Amazon
1. Lucky

Photo: Amazon
1. Miss Chief

Photo: Amazon
1. RoRo

Photo: Amazon
1. Bowser

Photo: Amazon
1. Scarlett

Photo: Amazon
1. Hunter

Photo: Amazon
1. Frodo

Photo: Amazon
1. Jax

Photo: Amazon
1. Talula

Photo: Amazon
1. Westley

Photo: Amazon
1. Bailey

Photo: Amazon
1. Peek

Photo: Amazon
1. Kodak

Photo: Amazon
1. Ike

Photo: Amazon
1. Kylo

Photo: Amazon
1. Taiko

Photo: Amazon
1. Milly

Photo: Amazon
1. Gus

Photo: Amazon
1. Muffin

Photo: Amazon
See everyone in a few years when Microsoft releases the Xbox X Box or whatever horrid name it comes up with for the next, next generation of its consoles.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

