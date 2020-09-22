Amazon's Error Dogs, Ranked

Watch out, Otto! Photo : Microsoft , Amazon

The video game world spent a significant portion of the morning trying to score an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. More often than not, folks were met with error screens telling them their efforts were in vain.



Advertisement

While certainly frustrating, at least evil megacorporation Amazon gave folks some great dogs to look at while mashing the checkout button. Let’s rank ‘em.

1. Waffles

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Duke

Photo : Amazon

1. Barkley

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Cannoli

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Martini

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Lucy

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Rocket

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Tanq

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Shadow

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Butters & Marge

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Otto

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Lucky

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Miss Chief

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. RoRo

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Bowser

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Scarlett

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Hunter

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Frodo

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Jax

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Talula

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Westley

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Bailey

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Peek

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Kodak

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Ike

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Kylo

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Taiko

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Milly

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Gus

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

1. Muffin

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

See everyone in a few years when Microsoft releases the Xbox X Box or whatever horrid name it comes up with for the next, next generation of its consoles.