We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The attention-grabbing headline for this story, of games coming with Amazon Prime membership this holiday, would be “Ten Free Games!” But when the other nine are so old they’re starting to peel at the edges, that’d be pretty anticlimactic. The true news here is the utterly fantastic Dishonored 2 is yours, gratis, if you’re member of the Bezos Fan Club come December 27. And it will join an already decent crop for this month.



Let’s start at the start...of the month. To celebrate the birth of our lord, Santa, Amazon has already released a bunch of freebs for Prime members. These include the truly wonderful Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons, psychedelic indie platformer Spinch, and the original (but updated for modern systems) Quake. And now, because ‘tis the season of corporate gestures, ten more are to be belatedly added to the list for your Chrimbo-break. And one of them is from this century!

Dishonored 2 was a stunning game from Arkane, back in 2016, and still very much holds up today. You don’t want to trust the negativity some sites met it with, because it was a corker. If you’re a Prime member and haven’t played it, this’d be a daft opportunity to miss.

Advertisement

Beyond that in the list, um, do you like SNK games from the mid-90s? Here’s everything coming from December 27 to January 3:

Dishonored 2

Metal Slug

Metal Slug X

Metal Slug 3

Real Bout Fatal Fury

The King of Fighters 2003

The Last Blade

The Last Blade 2

Twinkle Star Sprites

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

They join this bunch that was added at the start of the month:

Quake

Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow

The Amazing American Circus

Banners of Ruin

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Spinch

Desert Child

Doors: Paradox

I know, what was I doing failing to highlight Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow and 1996's scrolling shooter, Twinkle Star Sprites?

G/O Media may get a commission 29% off ASUS ROG Strix G10 Gaming Desktop Gaming time

This desktop PC has an RTX 3060, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home, and an Intel Core i7-11700 processor to boot. Buy for $1034 from Amazon Advertisement

You can add these games to your Prime account by clicking here. If you want to smash the system, and stick it to Jeffrey Bezos, you can get them if you sign up for the free Prime 30 days offer doodah, add the games, cancel it, and then keep the games forever. Ha ha ha! That’ll show’em.