Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

The Alola version of Exeggutor turned the Pocket Monster into a full-sized palm tree. The character’s design was rather silly! So is this Pokémon Go depiction.



Earlier this month, it was announced that Alolan forms were coming to Pokémon Go.



You cannot see Exeggutor’s head, right? Hilarious, right? But you can see the full character on the map.

Or if you use the AR function.

But on the search radar...

Oh dear.