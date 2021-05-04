Almost Twenty Years Later, Muv-Luv Characters Sure Look Different

Image : Hachima/Official Site

Muv-Luv debuted as a visual novel way back in 2003. Now, in 2021, it’s getting a new anime series this fall. The official site has launched, and as one would expect, the character designs have changed.



The basic designs haven’t radically changed, but as Hachima Kikou reports, understandably , styles and sensibilities are certainly different !

See how Sumika and Meiya have changed—it definitely seems like their cat-ear hairdos have been tweaked as well as their eyes.

To be fair, I looked different in 2003 as well!

