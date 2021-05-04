Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Almost Twenty Years Later, Muv-Luv Characters Sure Look Different

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Almost Twenty Years Later, Muv-Luv Characters Sure Look Different
Image: Hachima/Official Site
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Muv-Luv debuted as a visual novel way back in 2003. Now, in 2021, it’s getting a new anime series this fall. The official site has launched, and as one would expect, the character designs have changed.

The basic designs haven’t radically changed, but as Hachima Kikou reports, understandably, styles and sensibilities are certainly different!

See how Sumika and Meiya have changed—it definitely seems like their cat-ear hairdos have been tweaked as well as their eyes.

Illustration for article titled Almost Twenty Years Later, Muv-Luv Characters Sure Look Different
Image: Hachima/Official Site
Illustration for article titled Almost Twenty Years Later, Muv-Luv Characters Sure Look Different
Image: Hachima/Official Site
Illustration for article titled Almost Twenty Years Later, Muv-Luv Characters Sure Look Different
Image: Hachima/Official Site
Illustration for article titled Almost Twenty Years Later, Muv-Luv Characters Sure Look Different
Image: Hachima/Official Site
To be fair, I looked different in 2003 as well!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

funwithbuns
My X-Runner carries bikes

Never read it, and I understand updating older things for new adaptions. But it seems odd to get rid of the hair shapes, right? That seems like a pretty defining characteristic for the... characters. The new designs look generic.