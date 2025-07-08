One Mysterious Tease Has Danganronpa Fans Imploding

It doesn’t take much to reawaken a fandom that has refused to die even as its favorite series seems to have ended. In 2017, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony seemingly ended Spike Chunsoft’s murder mystery series with a decisive metacommentary about letting art die with dignity. Four years later, after creative director Kazutaka Kodaka left the company, Spike Chunsoft released the obvious cash grab Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, a gacha game universally maligned for stomping all over the series’ legacy (and for being a mediocre video game). Since then, the series has mostly gone away, with Kodaka releasing several Danganronpa-like projects over at his new studio, Too Kyo Games, like Master Detective Archives: Rain Code and The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy. For years, it seemed like Danganronpa might be well and truly dead, until last night when one of the stars of the series’ English dubs posted a cryptic tweet that has put the community in a tizzy.

Brian Beacock, the English voice behind Monokuma, the series’ masochistic teddy bear villain, posted a tweet of the evil animatronic bear laughing, with the caption “11.25.2025.” There’s no other context for this in the post, so fans have a lot of empty space in which to speculate. Could this be a tease for something new in the Danganronpa series after nearly a decade without a mainline entry?

Notably, November 25 will be the 15th anniversary of the release of the original Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc on the PlayStation Portable way back in 2010. It’s entirely possible this might not be a new game, but some kind of event commemorating the anniversary. There’s really nothing to go on here, so fans are running wild and theorizing everything from a remake of the original game to a Dead by Daylight crossover.

While some think a new game may be coming, others are a bit more skeptical. If a new Danganronpa game were coming, it seems unlikely that the first tease would be from one of the English voice actors, rather than some kind of worldwide, coordinated effort from Spike Chunsoft. Whatever it is, we will only have to wait four long months to find out. Need something to do in the meantime? Play The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy. Sure, it’s not a murder mystery, but it’s still one of Kodaka’s most ambitious works, and it deserves more attention as we head into Game of the Year season in December.

