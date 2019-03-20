The Switch is a very good platform for indie games, and it’s only getting better. During today’s “Nindies Showcase”, Nintendo announced 16 new independent games coming to the Switch, including Cuphead, Stranger Things and a Crypt of the NecroDancer/Zelda mashup.



Out Today

It’s a surprise Blaster Master Zero sequel! Blaster Master Zero 2 is out today from Inti Creates.

Vlambeer Studio makes its Switch debut with Nuclear Throne, the brutal co-op action game with the crazy characters and procedurally-generated levels.

The Next Few Months

The rumors were true, hardcore animated indie darling Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Sitch on April 18.

Katana Zero is a hardcore platforming action game with a rewind feature, arriving alongside Cuphead on April 18.

Another game from Vlambeer, the classic Super Crate Box, is slated for an April release.

And even more Vlambeer with Vlambeer Games, a growing collection of mini-games that kicks off this spring with a shooter called Ultra Bugs.

Darkwood this May

Fly around shooting bad guys as a sentient banana in Crazy Games’ My Friend Pedro this May.

Cadence of Hyrule mixes the rhythm action of Crypt of the NecroDancer with characters from The Legend of Zelda this spring.

Before the End of the Year