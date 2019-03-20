The Switch is a very good platform for indie games, and it’s only getting better. During today’s “Nindies Showcase”, Nintendo announced 16 new independent games coming to the Switch, including Cuphead, Stranger Things and a Crypt of the NecroDancer/Zelda mashup.
Out Today
- It’s a surprise Blaster Master Zero sequel! Blaster Master Zero 2 is out today from Inti Creates.
- Vlambeer Studio makes its Switch debut with Nuclear Throne, the brutal co-op action game with the crazy characters and procedurally-generated levels.
The Next Few Months
- The rumors were true, hardcore animated indie darling Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Sitch on April 18.
- Katana Zero is a hardcore platforming action game with a rewind feature, arriving alongside Cuphead on April 18.
- Another game from Vlambeer, the classic Super Crate Box, is slated for an April release.
- And even more Vlambeer with Vlambeer Games, a growing collection of mini-games that kicks off this spring with a shooter called Ultra Bugs.
- Darkwood this May
- Fly around shooting bad guys as a sentient banana in Crazy Games’ My Friend Pedro this May.
- Cadence of Hyrule mixes the rhythm action of Crypt of the NecroDancer with characters from The Legend of Zelda this spring.
Before the End of the Year
- Driving adventure Neo Cab is coming to the Switch this summer from Chance Agency.
- Double Fine Productions brings Rad, an isometric 3D action RPG with a mutating hero, to the Switch this summer.
- Decoy Games’ underwater multiplayer shooter Swimsanity jumps from Steam to Switch this summer.
- Another summer game is Bloodroots, a twisted Western action game from Paper Cult. It looks very cool.
- Creature in the Well is a stylized pinball action game from developer Flight School. Hitting pinballs with swords happens this summer.
- The Stranger Things retro game, technically announced during the Game Awards last year, arrives just in time for season three of the Netflix show on July 4
- Pine is a 3rd-person open-world action role-playing game featuring tons of crafting and exploration. It’s due out in August.
- Overland, a squad-focused turn-based strategy game from Canabalt creator Adam Saltzman, is due out in the fall.
- Timberline Studios’ The Red Lantern is a story-driven adventure survival game about a woman who gets stranded in the Alaskan wilderness while training for the Iditarod dog sled race. It comes to Switch later this year.