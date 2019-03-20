Cuphead was one of the best Xbox One and PC side-scrollers of the last few years—and on April 18, it’s coming to Nintendo Switch.

Cuphead is a challenging side-scroller where you play as a personified cup going after a gauntlet of deadly and beautifully animated bosses. When it landed on Xbox One and PC in 2017, I was a little frustrated that I wouldn’t have a chance to play it. Now it’s coming to the Switch, meaning I can get extremely frustrated with this game not only in my home, but on the go. Microsoft also says that they are “partnering with StudioMDHR to investigate bringing Xbox Live features beyond Xbox and PC to Nintendo Switch.”

You can pre-order Cuphead for the Switch starting today. Anyone else in the mood to make a deal with the devil?