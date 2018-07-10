This month, a bunch of plush toys based on the first gen Pokémon plushies will go on sale. Later this fall, even more will.



According to the official Pokémon site, thirty plush toys of Generation 1 Pokémon will be released this month at Pokémon Center shops in Japan. The second round will feature another 121 plushies, rounding out the total 151 original Pokémon.

Each one is 1,100 yen ($9.90), so if you bought all 151, that would be 166,100 yen or $1,492. That does not include sales tax.



No word about an international release.