That’s actually what it’s called in Japanese “Zettai ni Noritai Rapurasu” (絶対にのりたいラプラス) or “A Lapras You’ll Definitely Want To Ride.”



While not one-to-one scale (that would be enormous!), this large-sized plush toy from Bandai has a width of over six and a half feet and a height of nearly four feet.

It costs 79,400 yen ($750), and pre-orders have already sold out. People don’t just want to ride it, but also want to buy it!