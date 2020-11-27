Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Vs. Jagmeet Singh At Among Us, Streamed Tonight

Last night Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party, challenged US Democrat Ocasio-Cortez to a streamed game of Among Us. AOC agreed, and it’s on, tonight at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET. USA vs. Canada. Pick a side.
This really does seem like the ideal way forward for international politics.
Although what if it somehow sparked an incident? That would be a thing. Canada and US relations start to rupture over a questioned alibi. Talks break down after AOC calls Singh a third impostor...
If you want to see if the US and Canada can remain friends, you can watch the stream tonight on either AOC or Singh’s Twitch channels.
AOC comes equipped with that smoke. Jagmeet slings beard on the clean-shaven mayonnaise men of Canada’s establishment. Purveyors of political principles clash tomorrow night, 7pm EST. The Ruckus in Among Us.