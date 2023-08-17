Alan Wake 2 Spooked By October Games Onslaught, Delayed 10 Days

Alan Wake 2, the highly anticipated adventure horror game sequel from Remedy Entertainment, has suffered a minor 10-day delay.

In a press release, Remedy Entertainment explained that Alan Wake 2 will move from its original October 17 release date to the new October 27 one to give gamers who might feel overwhelmed by the releases coming out that month some breathing room.

“October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games,” Remedy Entertainment wrote. “We can’t wait to show you what everyone’s favorite novelist is up to in the Dark Place next week. Thanks for your patience!”

If you’ve been paying attention to games planned to launch in October, you know it’ll be a hectic month. You’ve got Assassin’s Creed Mirage (October 5), Detective Pikachu Returns (October 6), Forza Motorsport (October 10), Lords of the Fallen (October 13), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (both October 20)—and these are just the big titles.

There are other, smaller games dropping in October as well. The month will see Sword Art Online Last Recollection (October 6), River City: Rival Showdown (October 12), The Caligula Effect 2 (October 17), Endless Dungeon (October 19), Cities: Skylines 2 and Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (both October 24), Alone in the Dark (October 25), Head Bangers: Rhythm Royale (October 31), and a few more sprinkled throughout that my head’s getting dizzy trying to track them all.

Considering this litany of releases, it makes sense that Remedy Entertainment would want to avoid the likes of Lords of the Fallen, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, games that will probably dominate players’ attention. Plus, moving Alan Wake 2 to October 27 puts it very close to Halloween, which seems perfect for the game.

With Gamescom starting on August 23 and Alan Wake 2 slated to appear during Opening Night Live a day beforehand, it’ll be interesting to see what Remedy Entertainment plans to show of the upcoming horror adventure.

Alan Wake 2 launches on October 27 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.



