Alan Wake 2 Official Gameplay Trailer

However, this new Summer Game Fest gameplay trailer for Alan Wake 2 shows a spookier game of just the sort that fans (like myself) have been hoping to play for nearly 13 years. The gameplay trailer focused on a new playable character, FBI agent Saga Anderson, as she explores an environment very much in keeping with the original game’s PNW vibes, though it did little to shed light on the narrative mysteries at the heart of the game.

As previously announced, and as Max Payne and Alan Wake creator Sam Lake reiterated while talking to Geoff Keighley onstage, players will be able to switch between the characters, and their individual stories and levels will be intertwined.

Alan Wake 2 launches on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on October 17, 2023. There will be no physical release of Alan Wake 2.

