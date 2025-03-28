AI Limit Lets You Respec To Your Heart's Content, But Not Right Away

Part of the fun of role-playing games is changing things up and experimenting with unique builds, weapons, and spells. If you’re hoping to try a new build in AI Limit, there’s good news and bad news. The good news is that you absolutely can respec in the game. The bad news, though, is that you don’t unlock this ability for some time..

Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum' Share Live Forever in the Universe of New World: Aeternum

Before you can respec in AI Limit, what the game calls “Ability Reconstruction,” you’ll need to progress quite a ways through the game. As a matter of fact, by the time you unlock this feature, you may be anywhere between level 30-50, depending on your skill level and how you’ve used your acquired experience points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To respec, you’ll first need to get your hands on an item called the Crystal Sprout, which is located at a massive greenhouse in the Weather Forest region. To get there, you’ll need to take the train from the Flooded Street region of the Sunken City.

Advertisement

This area is a poison swamp filled with an overwhelming number of things to do and find, both on the ground and in the treetop village above you. I’d recommend you thoroughly explore this region, as you’ll find some pretty sweet stuff along the way. However, since the goal here is to snag the Crystal Sprout, simply progress forward through the main path until you reach the Twilight Foothills Branch.

Advertisement

Rest at the Branch if needed, then head forward up some ladders until you eventually reach a large dome structure (the greenhouse). Head inside. While a door on the bottom will be locked, you can take one of the ramps on either side of the interior to reach a circular area above. You’ll spot a glowing purple item here, which just so happens to be the Crystal Sprout.

Advertisement

With the Crystal Sprout in your possession, you can now head to any Branch in the game and rest to see that “Ability Reconstruction” has been added to the menu there. By selecting this, you can respec your attributes free of charge as often as you’d like—a nice change of pace from many soulslike titles that require you to spend rare consumable items to change things up.



Nearly every weapon in AI Limit feels completely unique thanks to the various types of special attack skills and modifiers, so have fun experimenting! You might be surprised at how many incredibly cool builds you can make in the game!