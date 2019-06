E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Age of Empires II is 20 years old in 2019, and so here we have a Definitive Edition of the game due out later this year to celebrate, with 4K visuals, remastered audio and a new campaign. It’ll be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC.