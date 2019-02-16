Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: destruc7i0n (Reddit)

Minecraft’s latest snapshot update, 19w07a, changed the way paintings work which has allowed some crafty players to create in-game TVs. The new update, which also added adorable foxes into the game, breaks paintings into multiple textures. Before this update, paintings in Minecraft were created using a single texture. This new change has allowed modders to create working in-game TVs and computer monitors.



Reddit user Hopeabandoner created a monitor allowing him to watch a pixelated Minecraft YouTube video while playing Minecraft. I believe the kids call this “meta”.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: hopeabandoner (Reddit)

Another Reddit user, ShaneH7646, put the entire Bee Movie into Minecraft using the new feature.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: ShaneH7646 (Reddit)

Advertisement

The best looking in-game TV in Minecraft I’ve seen so far belongs to user destruc7i0n. Using multiple painting frames they were able to play a high quality copy of the Gravity Falls intro. One user commented “Better picture quality than my TV.”

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: destruc7i0n (Reddit)

While this new trick is cool, it does take up a lot of resources to pull off. One video made up of 30 frames could take up over 100 MB of space. Too many of these bigger files on servers could cause performance issues.

Advertisement

Maybe in the future, if Minecraft has better optimized this feature, we could see some servers or worlds create short in-game videos explaining rules and guidelines to new players.

Or folks will just set up a bunch of TVs playing Bee Movie.