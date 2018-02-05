A man in Zhejiang Province, China had to be carried out of a net cafe after losing feeling in his legs following a marathon gaming session.



According to QQ (via Newsweek), the man didn’t take a break during a reported twenty-hour gaming session. When he tried to get up to go the restroom, he discovered he was unable to move from the waist down.

“It seems he had lost sensation completely and couldn’t move at all,” a friend is quoted as saying (via Newsweek). “We had to call for an ambulance.”

In a video posted to Chinese video platform Pear, paramedics can be seen carrying away the man, who keeps saying he wants to finish his game.