Last week, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Japan’s northern island Hokkaido, leaving many without power.



Sadly, the quake has claimed the lives of 42 people.

As website Togech points out, during blackouts, it’s important to get radio and TV signals to make sure one is up to date on any announcements.

During a post-quake power outage, one Hokkaido-based Twitter user remembered he had the DS Terebi peripheral, a One-Seg rabbit-ear antenna for the Nintendo DS, DS Lite, DSi and Nintendo 3DS. The product launched in 2007 and is no longer in production.

However, it still works, right when this Twitter user needed it most.

Out of respect for those affected by the quake, Nintendo postponed last Friday’s Nintendo Direct.