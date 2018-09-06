Screenshot: Nintendo

Late last night, Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido was rocked by a magnitude 6.6 earthquake. Nintendo has announced it’s delaying this week’s Direct.



The quake caused landslides and power outages. There are at least seven dead and 32 individuals are reported missing.

Earlier this week, the strongest typhoon in 25 years hit Western Japan, leaving eleven dead in its wake and flooding Kansai International Airport.

The Nintendo Direct was originally slated for later today. Both the English and Japanese Directs have been delayed until a later date.