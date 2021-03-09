Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

After Anti-Semitic Slur, NBA Player Meyers Leonard Suspended By Team, Dropped By Sponsors

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
10
Save
Illustration for article titled After Anti-Semitic Slur, NBA Player Meyers Leonard Suspended By Team, Dropped By Sponsors
Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

In the wake of dropping a clear anti-Semitic taunt during a game of Call of Duty, NBA player Meyers Leonard has been suspended by his team the Miami Heat, and dropped by a number of his sponsors.

Leonard—who last year was also the only player to remain on his feet before a game while his teammates knelt to support the Black Lives Matter movement—later apologised for using the term “kike bitch”, claiming to somehow have not known what it meant:

Advertisement

Despite this, Leonard has since been dropped by two of his sponsors, PC company Origin:

G/O Media may get a commission
The Best Amazon Deals of the Day
Click Here to browse
The Best Amazon Deals of the Day

Save big on laptops, tablets, outdoor furnishings, everyday household items, and more!

And controller makes SCUF (both companies are owned by Corsair):

Advertisement

Leonard will also “be away from the team indefinitely” while the Heat—owned by Israeli-American businessman Micky Arison—and the NBA conduct an “investigation”.

Advertisement

Gaming clan FaZe also noted that while Leonard wasn’t a member, they were nevertheless cutting ties with him:

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION

Pleasance13

To be fair, I had no idea what it meant for 20+ years. It’s not one you hear much these days, luckily. I heard it once in a Stella sketch, said by Michael Ian Black, a jewish comedian (also the guy in my profile pic). And then quoted that sketch once, luckily in my own home around people who could tell me I fucked up without immediately assuming I was an anti-semitic prick.