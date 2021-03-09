After Anti-Semitic Slur, NBA Player Meyers Leonard Suspended By Team, Dropped By Sponsors

In the wake of dropping a clear anti-Semitic taunt during a game of Call of Duty, NBA player Meyers Leonard has been suspended by his team the Miami Heat, and dropped by a number of his sponsors.
Leonard—who last year was also the only player to remain on his feet before a game while his teammates knelt to support the Black Lives Matter movement—later apologised for using the term “kike bitch”, claiming to somehow have not known what it meant:
Despite this, Leonard has since been dropped by two of his sponsors, PC company Origin:
Save big on laptops, tablets, outdoor furnishings, everyday household items, and more!
And controller makes SCUF (both companies are owned by Corsair):
Leonard will also “be away from the team indefinitely” while the Heat—owned by Israeli-American businessman Micky Arison—and the NBA conduct an “investigation”.
Gaming clan FaZe also noted that while Leonard wasn’t a member, they were nevertheless cutting ties with him:
DISCUSSION
To be fair, I had no idea what it meant for 20+ years. It’s not one you hear much these days, luckily. I heard it once in a Stella sketch, said by Michael Ian Black, a jewish comedian (also the guy in my profile pic). And then quoted that sketch once, luckily in my own home around people who could tell me I fucked up without immediately assuming I was an anti-semitic prick.