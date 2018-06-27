After a slew of complaints from PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players over the game’s buggy new Event Pass, Battlegrounds is making some necessary changes ASAP: “Firstly, we’ve upped the daily XP limit and reduced the minimum play time required to count towards mission progress. We’re implementing these changes first on the test server.” today’s blog post reads.
