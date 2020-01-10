After a long hiatus, during which Jason Schreier acquired a child and I (Tim Rogers) went to Japan to translate 88,000 words’ worth of a full, ancient, shockingly bizarre Japanese role-playing game, we’re back playing Chrono Trigger on our Twitch channel. Join us for a leisurely steam in which I may or may not teach Jason (and you?!) some Japanese. Fill the chat with 頑張れs, if you can!

Advertisement