Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tim Rogers
109
Save

After a long hiatus, during which Jason Schreier acquired a child and I (Tim Rogers) went to Japan to translate 88,000 words’ worth of a full, ancient, shockingly bizarre Japanese role-playing game, we’re back playing Chrono Trigger on our Twitch channel. Join us for a leisurely steam in which I may or may not teach Jason (and you?!) some Japanese. Fill the chat with 頑張れs, if you can!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

About the author

Tim Rogers
Tim Rogers

I make videos for Kotaku. I make video games for myself and my friends. I like writing fiction. Someday I will publish a novel. Who knows!

Posts