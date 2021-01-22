After 23 Years, The Manga D.N.Angel Is Ending

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Debuting in November 1997, Yukiru Sugisaki’s manga D.N.Angel will draw to a close in the March issue of Monthly Asuka.



The manga tells the show of a schoolboy who transforms into a phantom thief whenever he has romantic feelings about his crush. An anime adaptation was broadcasted on Japanese TV in 2003 and a PlayStation 2 game (pictured) was released that same year.

The manga did go on a break between August 2005 and April 2008, and after a seven-year hiatus, it resumed monthly serialization in 2018.

Advertisement

On Twitter, Sugisaki released the cover art for the latest issue of Monthly Asuka and thanked fans for their years of support.