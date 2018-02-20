GIF

AaroneousGaming is a trooper. For the past month, he’s been grinding through Destiny Islands in Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + II.5 Remix. And yesterday, he reached Level 100.



That’s right, Level 100 in Sora’s home islands. You know, the extended tutorial where you’re supposed to get the hang of Kingdom Hearts and not where you’re supposed to spend 210 hours reaching Level 100.

Congrats to AaroneousGaming for reaching this amazing feat.

