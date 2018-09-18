Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Adidas is coming out with a whole line of Dragon Ball sneakers, and while the shoes themselves aren’t great, the sportswear giant is hoping that the boxes they come in are reason enough for fans to drop hundreds of dollars on the set.

Each pair of sneakers will come in a box that represents only part of a larger mural featuring the manga/show’s cast. Only by buying every pair will you be able to complete the image. It’s an old book and action figure trick, but Adidas are clearly hoping people will be still be compulsive/stupid to pull the trigger on it. Courtesy of Sneaker News, here’s what it looks like when the whole set is put together:

It’s...kinda cool, I guess? But these shoes are going to run for around $170 each, and most of them are not great. That’s a lot of money to spend on a picture with six giant lines running through it.