Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is getting a battle royale mode, developer Treyarch said today, following in the footsteps of PUBG and Fortnite with a mode called Blackout. It confirms Kotaku’s report from last month that Activision will be the first major publisher to join the battle royale craze.

Treyarch did not say how many people this mode will support, but did say that it will round up Black Ops characters from the past and support battles across land, air, and sea. Yep, that means vehicles.

Kotaku editor-in-chief Stephen Totilo points out that maybe it should’ve been called Call of Duty: Black Ops 4tnite, which is why he’s in charge of Kotaku and we’re not. This is likely the first of many battle royale games we’ll see between now and E3 in June.

More here: