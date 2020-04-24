Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:nintendo
nintendojapanswitchjoy-conmetapost
Screenshot: Nintendo

According to Nintendo’s Japanese page, production has ended for the gray, neon yellow and red Joy-Con sets. The controllers will be available in other colors in Japan.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

