Some Great Games Are Dirt-Cheap On PSN, An AC Shadows Streamer's Response To Racists Goes Viral, And More Top Stories

After months of teases, we finally have the first issue of the Sonic the Hedgehog x DC Comics crossover. The limited series of comics has Sonic and his friends teaming up with members of the Justice League, each superhero pairing off with one of Sega’s anthropomorphic animals. Sonic naturally ends up racing alongside The Flash, Tails puts his tech skills to the test in tandem with Cyborg, and Shadow has a brood-off with Batman. Bruce Wayne and the Ultimate Life Form have more in common beyond their angsty demeanor, of course, both being defined by a traumatic loss. When the crossover was announced, fans wondered if Batman and Shadow might bond over grief, and just one issue in the comic has delivered. - Kenneth Shepard Read More