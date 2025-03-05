Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

2025's Latest Retro Surprise Looks Like A Mashup Of Hades And Golden Axe

Absolum is channeling the best Sega-era beat ‘em ups

By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Warriors fight atop a pool of green.
Screenshot: Guard Crush, Supamonks, Dotemu

Absolum is a just-revealed side-scrolling brawler from some of the best teams in the genre. It looks like the beautiful art of Hades mixed with the soul of Golden Axe. It’s the latest neat-looking retro surprise in a year shaping up to be full of them.

The “action-RPG ‘rogue-’em-up” is being made by Guard Crush and Dotemu, which both contributed to the excellent Streets of Rage 4, in partnership with Supamonk, assisting with the art and animation. Up to four players team up to wield forbidden magic and lead a rebellion against the Sun King Azra who’s ravaged the land following a mysterious cataclysm. It looks awesome, like an ‘80s fantasy cartoon transformed into a nifty arcade cabinet:

Like a Golden Axe, each character has different strengths and weaknesses and plays into traditional barbarian, dwarf, mage, and rogue archetypes. It sounds like there will still be a fair amount of customization though out the game. “Use magical counters and rare items to turn the tide in your favor and experience a combat system that demands skill and timing, pushing you to craft new strategies at every run to wreak havoc among the enemy ranks,” reads the Steam page description.

It also sounds like there will be some pretty cool music. Absolum sports music from Gareth Coker (Ori, Halo Infinite, Prince of Persia), with guest composer collaborations from Yuka Kitamura (Dark Souls, Elden Ring), Mick Gordon (Doom Eternal, Atomic Heart), and others. If the music, art and combat all come together into a cool retro fantasy adventure, Absolum could be something special.

It’s slated to arrive sometime in 2025 on PC and console, making it the latest NES and Genesis-era-inspired action adventure coming this year on a growing list. We’re getting Shinobi: Art of Vengeance and Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound as well, both of which also look amazing. Those are single-player games though. I’d love for Absolum to become my new couch co-op obsession. Though if it can’t, we’re also getting new Castle Crashers DLC in 2025.

