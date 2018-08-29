Screenshot: Pokémon (OLM, inc.)

Despite how many times they try, Team Rocket can never beat Ash in the Pokémon anime (except for this one time). Usually, they end up rocketing into the sky, shouting that they’ve “blasted off again!” One intrepid fan has done their best to catalogue each time Team Rocket has blasted off. It’s mesmerizing.

YouTuber Preston Ward Condra’s channel seems innocuous enough. They have some wrestling highlights, clips comparing the Japanese and English dub of Pokémon, and a few clips from Spongebob Squarepants. And then there’s this Herculean effort:

Through almost 70 videos, Condra caps each and every time Jesse and James are hurled up into space, with the episode or movie the clip is from in the description. If you’re not up to watching the whole thing, just know Team Rocket has had their ass kicked around 850 times. Meowth, that’s right.

